How to watch Oilers vs. Kings in Game 4 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Sunday’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9 p.m. ET at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This series could look a lot of different ways if the Oilers could hold onto a lead or win in overtime. Two of three games have gone to overtime and the Kings have come out on top in each contest to lead 2-1 in the series. In Game 3, the Oilers held a 2-1 lead in the second before allowing Adrian Kempe to score on the power play. Trevor Moore would score the game-winner on the power play in overtime.

So the Oilers, who enter the postseason on a nine-game winning streak, have their backs up against the wall. A loss means returning to Edmonton going up against elimination. The Oilers were a trendy Stanley Cup pick and many believed Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl had plenty around them to make a run. A worse iteration of this team made it to the West Finals last season. Now, it needs a win in Game 4 to even the series.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Oilers vs. Kings live stream

Date: Sunday, April 23

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV