Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 4 on Sunday

The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 23 in Game 4 of the first-round best-of-seven series. The Knicks lead 2-1, and the game will tip off at 1 p.m. ET.

The Cavs’ Darius Garland struggled in Game 3 before injuring his ankle, but he looks on track to play on Sunday. Dylan Windler (foot) is out for Cleveland. The Knicks will be missing Jericho Sims (shoulder) and have Quentin Grimes (shoulder) listed as questionable.

The Knicks are 2.5-point home favorites for Game 4 according to DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 205. New York is -140 on the moneyline while Cleveland is +120.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks, 1 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -2.5

The Knicks made it home and immediately won big, taking down the Cavs in Game 3 99-79. Garland looks to be fine after sustaining an ankle injury but he, along with the rest of the team, was struggling with shooting in Game 3. The Cavs were just 7-33 from the three and did not even hit 40% from the field. Unless they can focus back up and limit turnovers, the Knicks are going to be able to continue to take advantage at home and head back to Cleveland with a 3-1 series lead.

Over/Under: Under 205

This has been a surprisingly low-scoring series. The Knicks have hit triple digits just once, as have the Cavaliers, and we’re going to keep taking the under on the total. New York has one of the worst shooting percentages from both the field and the perimeter of any playoff team, and Cleveland may have found itself in a funk at MSG after last night’s abysmal stat lines. Despite the total going down from game to game, we’ll maintain our pick on the under.