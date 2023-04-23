Pick against the spread, over/under for Kings vs. Warriors Game 4 on Sunday

The Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, April 23 in Game 4 of the first-round best-of-seven series. The Kings lead 2-1, and the game will tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Draymond Green will return from his one-game suspension for the Warriors, and Jordan Poole (ankle) and Gary Payton II (illness) have both been listed as probable. Andre Iguodala (wrist) and Ryan Rollins (foot) remain out for Golden State, and Matthew Dellavedova (finger) had hand surgery at the beginning of April and will not play for the Kings.

The Warriors are 7.5-point home favorites for Game 4 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 237.5. Golden State is -325 on the moneyline while Sacramento is +270.

Kings vs. Warriors, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Kings +7.5

The Dubs took care of Sacramento easily the moment they were back on their home court, and they were able to do it without Green. However, the Kings’ issues from Game 3 are absolutely fixable, and they should fix them. Limiting turnovers, having a better presence in the paint, and getting back into some scoring runs should allow the Kings to keep this one closer than the Game 3 blowout. While the Warriors are good at home, the Kings are a very solid road team. Look for Sacramento to cover this line.

Over/Under: Over 237.5

This has been an electric series so far, and the over has hit in just one of three games. A low-scoring performance from a messy Kings team Thursday night kept them under 100, but if they can fix those issues. I like a high-scoring matchup here.