Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Hawks Game 4 on Sunday

The Boston Celtics will meet the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of their first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs Sunday evening. Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Celtics will be looking to set up a closeout game when they return home for Game 5, while the Hawks hope to level the series and get at least one more game at home.

Marcus Smart is questionable for the Celtics with a back injury. The Hawks are clean on the day-to-day injury front.

The Celtics are 6-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 231.5. Boston is -250 on the moneyline while Atlanta is +210.

Celtics vs. Hawks, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +6

The Celtics went 16-19 ATS as a road favorite during the regular season and more importantly, they were 13-12 ATS after a loss. The Hawks were 4-4 ATS as a home underdog and are playing with a ton of confidence heading into this contest. Atlanta has been less efficient offensively as a home team but went 24-17 straight up. Look for the Hawks to keep this close and cover the spread.

Over/Under: Over 231.5

The first two games went under this line while Game 3 went well over the total. The Celtics hold their own defensively anywhere but there is a slight dropoff when they go on the road. The Hawks just dropped 130 on Boston and will be fighting to level the series. Since they can’t fall back on a strong defense, they’ll have to lean on their offense. That alone with push the total near this mark, and the Celtics have enough offensive talent to help the over hit again.