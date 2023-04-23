 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 4 on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Three
 Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Target Center on April 21, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Denver won the game 120-111 to take a 3-0 series lead.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets will go for a first-round sweep in the 2023 NBA playoffs when they meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 Sunday evening. Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, while the Timberwolves are simply playing for pride at this point.

Both teams are intact on the day-to-day injury front.

The Nuggets are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 225. Denver is -180 on the moneyline while Minnesota is +155.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -4

Game 1 was an anomaly but the Nuggets showed why they are the better team in Games 2 and 3. Denver was able to pull away in key stretches in both games, while the Timberwolves were over-reliant on Anthony Edwards to make things happen. The Nuggets were only 11-16 ATS as a road favorite during the regular season but posted a much better 29-25-1 mark after a win. The Timberwolves went 21-22 ATS after a loss during the regular season but it’s clear they don’t have the juice this postseason. Take Denver to complete the sweep Sunday.

Over/Under: Over 225

Once again, Game 1 was a bit of an outlier when it comes to the total. These teams have been fairly evenly matched until the Nuggets pull away and don’t look back. Denver has hit 120+ points in the last two games and the Timberwolves will need to keep up. Look for the total in Game 4 to once again hit the over.

