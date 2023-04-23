Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 4 on Sunday

The Denver Nuggets will go for a first-round sweep in the 2023 NBA playoffs when they meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 Sunday evening. Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. The Nuggets have a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, while the Timberwolves are simply playing for pride at this point.

Both teams are intact on the day-to-day injury front.

The Nuggets are 4-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 225. Denver is -180 on the moneyline while Minnesota is +155.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves, 9:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -4

Game 1 was an anomaly but the Nuggets showed why they are the better team in Games 2 and 3. Denver was able to pull away in key stretches in both games, while the Timberwolves were over-reliant on Anthony Edwards to make things happen. The Nuggets were only 11-16 ATS as a road favorite during the regular season but posted a much better 29-25-1 mark after a win. The Timberwolves went 21-22 ATS after a loss during the regular season but it’s clear they don’t have the juice this postseason. Take Denver to complete the sweep Sunday.

Over/Under: Over 225

Once again, Game 1 was a bit of an outlier when it comes to the total. These teams have been fairly evenly matched until the Nuggets pull away and don’t look back. Denver has hit 120+ points in the last two games and the Timberwolves will need to keep up. Look for the total in Game 4 to once again hit the over.