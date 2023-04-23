Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got four games Sunday in the 2023 NBA playoffs, with the early doubleheader taking place on ESPN followed by an evening doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 9.5 rebounds vs. Hawks (-145)

Tatum has truly become an all-around star this season, largely due to his tenacity on the glass. He’s hit double-digit boards in every single game of this series, and should continue to be a force in that category. The Hawks ranked 19th in rebounds allowed per game during the regular season, so the matchup is favorable. After getting rocked on the glass in Game 3, the Celtics will look to bounce back in Game 4. That starts with Tatum continuing his production in the category.

De’Aaron Fox over 6.5 assists vs. Warriors (-120)

After dishing out five assists in Game 1, Fox has hit nine assists in Games 2 and 3. He’s become more of a distributor over the last two games and he’ll likely be tasked with finding his teammates more Sunday afternoon. The Warriors aren’t going to let Fox continue to beat them with his scoring, so he’ll probably be forced to facilitate. The Kings point guard is in good form right now and he should clear this line.

Anthony Edwards over 27.5 points vs. Nuggets (-120)

The Timberwolves have been overwhelmed for much of this series but Edwards is finding his footing. The forward has topped this line in each of the last two games and will continue to have a high usage rate in Game 4. With Minnesota facing a sweep at home, Edwards should once again step up from a scoring standpoint. He might not get enough help to avoid a loss, but he should top this line Sunday.