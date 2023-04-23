NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday’s playoff games

There are four games on Sunday’s slate for the 2023 NBA playoffs, which gives us a few more options when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks, $5,000

Robinson isn’t going to grab headlines like some of New York’s prominent scorers, but he’s a force in the middle and is holding his own against Cleveland’s massive frontcourt. The big man bounced back from a rough Game 2 showing with 28.3 DKFP in a big Game 3 win. Robinson won’t light up the scoreboard, but he’ll get a healthy dose of rebounds and blocks to provide a strong fantasy floor at this price.

Donte DiVincenzo, Golden State Warriors, $4,600

The Warriors guard was all over the place in a Game 3 win, registering 34.3 DKFP despite only making two shots. His rebounds, assists and steals will continue to be valuable for Golden State as the Warriors look to even the series. Draymond Green comes back in, but DiVincenzo likely earned his regular rotation minutes with his Game 3 performance. Look for him to be another great value add Sunday.

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets, $4,700

Brown hasn’t quite replicated his performances to close the regular season in the playoffs but he’s been consistent. After dropping 43.5 DKFP in each of the last two regular season games, Brown has hit 20+ DKFP in three straight contests against Minnesota. The Nuggets are going for the sweep and Brown does enough of everything to maintain his production. He is unlikely to truly break out but he provides a nice floor at this price.