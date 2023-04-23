How to watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks will get Sunday’s action from the NBA playoffs started with Game 4 at 1 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York. The action will be televised on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Cavaliers were abysmal offensively in Game 3, becoming the first team in the 2022-23 season to fail to cross the 80-point threshold. Donovan Mitchell was alright but the rest of the group was way off. Darius Garland will have to be better, and the Cavaliers didn’t help their cause with their lackluster defense. Cleveland will have to shore up on both ends to avoid a 3-1 deficit.

This is somewhat new territory for the Knicks, who have been playoff fodder for much of the last decade if they even made the playoffs at all. Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and a host of feisty role players have turned this franchise around for the time being. The atmosphere will be electric as the Knicks hope to protect home court. If Brunson can keep dictating the tempo as he did in Game 3, this will be a long afternoon for the Cavaliers.