How to watch Kings vs. Warriors Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors continue their first-round series Sunday afternoon, with tipoff in Game 4 from the Chase Center in San Francisco set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Kings hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Sacramento got blasted in Game 3 as most road teams do in Golden State, but it was the method by which it was demolished which was astonishing. Despite missing Draymond Green, the Warriors outrebounded the Kings and outhustled them on 50-50 balls. Golden State also hit 16 triples, which the Kings simply could not match.

Green will be back in for the Warriors, who showed they weren’t going to wilt away after losing the first two games in Sacramento. Golden State remains a juggernaut at home and if the Warriors play like they did in Game 3, there’s no reason they cannot go on to repeat as champions. If Golden State can hold serve once again, it becomes a best-of-3 series where playoff experience will matter even more.