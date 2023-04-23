Players you can drop in fantasy baseball for Week 5 of 2023 MLB season

We have made it through the first month of the fantasy baseball season. There have been surprising performances, both good and bad, to begin the year. Now a few weeks removed from your fantasy baseball drafts, it’s good to remember that you can make changes utilizing the waiver wire. If you spot a player you want to add, who should you drop? Here are four players you can send to the waiver wire if you currently roster them.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire, Week 5: Players to drop

Amed Rosario, SS, Cleveland Guardians

Rosario showed early signs of fantasy relevance, logging extra-base hits with ease and swiping three bags. All of that momentum has disappeared. He has dealt with some day-to-day injuries but is also losing playing time to Gabriel Arias. Rosario has had 0 fantasy points over the last week and only has 23 to this point in the season.

Blake Snell, SP, San Diego Padres

I will admit that Snell has had a tough go of it in regard to opponents this season. He has faced the Colorado Rockies, the New York Mets and then the Atlanta Braves twice. Still, his best outing has been eight points, and his worst has been negative five. Snell is rostered in 80% of leagues and has only gotten you 11 total fantasy points this season.

MJ Melendez, C, Kansas City Royals

Melendez has struggled, as have the Royals as a whole, to start the season. He is hitting just .169 on the season with 20 total fantasy points. Melendez has the positional advantage of being both a catcher and an outfielder, but his poor performance hasn’t made it worth it. You could likely find more productive depth on the waiver wire.

Anthony Santander, OF, Baltimore Orioles

Santander had a five-game hitting streak come to an end, but just because he had a nice streak doesn’t mean he was lighting up your fantasy matchups. The outfielder tallied more than three points in only one of those games. His seven fantasy points in the last week has bumped him up to a whopping 17 on the season.