How to watch Celtics vs. Hawks Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The Boston Celtics meet the Atlanta Hawks Sunday evening for Game 4 of their first-round series in the 2023 NBA playoffs. The Celtics took the first two games in Boston, but the Hawks bounced back in Game 3 to make it a 2-1 series.

The Celtics did come close to grabbing a 3-0 series lead but weren’t quite able to land the final punch. Boston did well from the floor but really got dominated on the glass in the loss. Marcus Smart is questionable for Game 4 for the Celtics with a back injury.

The Hawks got a massive performance from Trae Young, something they have been missing for some time. Dejounte Murray also delivered an excellent outing, and the Hawks did enough late to hold on. This offense clicks much better at home, and should continue to give the Celtics trouble. If Atlanta can control the glass once again, it should be able to level this series heading into Game 5.

The Celtics are 6-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 232. Boston is -250 on the moneyline while Atlanta is +210.

Celtics vs. Hawks

Date: Sunday, April 22

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.