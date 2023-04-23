How to watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The Denver Nuggets will look to complete a sweep of the Minnesota Timberwolves when the two teams meet in Game 4 Sunday evening. Tipoff from the Target Center in Minneapolis is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Nuggets have been able to separate themselves at key moments in Games 2 and 3 to create this 3-0 lead. They have essentially confirmed a spot in the next round since no team has ever given up this deficit, but they’ll look to close the deal Sunday. Nikola Jokic has looked excellent despite a wrist issue, while the supporting cast is starting to gain more confidence.

The Timberwolves have simply been overwhelmed by Denver’s offense in this series. Anthony Edwards has been solid but he’s not getting nearly enough help from Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. Gobert has battled a back issue but remains a bit of a joke in the postseason defensively. This is not what Minnesota envisioned when it made the trade for the big man in the summer. We’ll see if the Timberwolves can extend this series Sunday night at home.

The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 225. Denver is -170 on the moneyline while Minnesota is +145.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Date: Sunday, April 22

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.