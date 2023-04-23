Pick on the Total for Royals-Angels on April 23

The Los Angeles Angels hopes of making it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 rest heavily on their young starting pitchers, one of which gets the start at home against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels (-205, 9.5)

The Angels are looking to starting pitcher Reid Detmers to pitch the way he did in the back half of the 2023 season, amassing a 3.04 ERA with 9.9 strikeouts and 0.3 home runs per nine innings in his final 13 starts of the season.

While the Angels bullpen behind Detmers is far from flawless, since the 2022 All-Star Break, the team is 12th in the league in ERA with a 3.60.

The opposing lineup should give Detmers every opportunity to have success on Friday as the Royals entered the weekend as the only team in the league averaging fewer than three runs per game and hitting an MLB-worst .203.

The Royals turn to Jordan Lyles for the start, who enters having had a lack of support around him in all facets of the game. Lyles has a 3.91 ERA while issuing 2.5 walks per nine innings, but the team is 0-4 in his starts with there being four unearned runs going against Lyles while the offense has scored a total of eight runs in his four starts.

Despite the star power of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels lineup entered the weekend 19th in batting average and with the inability of the Royals to generate runs, Sunday afternoon sets up for a good day for both pitching staffs.

The Play: Royals vs. Angels Under 9.5