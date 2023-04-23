Is Marcus Smart playing for the Celtics on Sunday vs. the Hawks?

The Boston Celtics will take on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 Sunday evening holding a 2-1 series lead hoping to send things back to Boston with a chance to close things out. The Hawks won the last game in thrilling fashion and will hope to level things up here. One player the Celtics would like the have in the lineup is point guard Marcus Smart. He’s dealing with a back injury he suffered late in Game 3. Here’s the latest on his status.

Marcus Smart injury updates

Smart is officially listed as questionable and the player himself said he was uncertain for this contest. Smart provides tremendous defensive value and given how Trae Young played in Game 3, it’ll be a big boost for the Celtics to have their best perimeter defender available. Smart has been hot and cold offensively, so Boston might not miss him too much on that end of the floor if he doesn’t suit up.

Look for Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White to play major minutes if Smart doesn’t suit up. Both will still be in the rotation if the starting point guard is available but would have significantly less usage in that scenario.