Logan O’Hoppe to be sidelined 4-6 months with torn labrum

The Los Angeles Angels announced that catcher Logan O’Hoppe will be sidelined for four to six months with a torn labrum. He was already added to the 10-day injured list but will likely be moved to the 60-day IL with the timetable. This injury derails a solid start to the season for O’Hoppe.

The 23-year-old O’Hoppe has played in 16 games this season. He is hitting .283 with two doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI. O’Hoppe had taken over as the starting catcher since Max Stassi began the season on the IL. Stassi was initially added to the IL with a hip injury and has yet to experience a ramp-up in activity, suggesting he may not be close to returning.

With O’Hoppe and Stassi sidelined, Los Angeles will likely turn over catching duties to Matt Thaiss and Chad Wallach. Thaiss has played in seven games and is hitting a measly .125 with a home run and two RBI. Wallach is a recent call-up and has played in only one game this season for Los Angeles. He hasn’t ever played more than 23 games in a season during his seven-year career.