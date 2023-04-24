What Aaron Rodgers trade means for Packers odds in 2023

Aaron Rodgers is leaving Wisconsin for the first time in his nearly two-decade career to become the new quarterback for the New York Jets. Jordan Love is the current backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, but they could choose to look elsewhere for a trade with cap space cleared up or decide to draft a rookie QB out of the 2023 draft.

After the 2023 Super Bowl, the Packers had +3000 odds to win next season’s championship. However, trade rumors shifted that line, and with an official trade now confirmed, Green Bay’s 2024 Super Bowl winning odds have dropped to +5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have +2200 odds to win their conference.

Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005 and won one Super Bowl and four NFL MVP awards during his storied career in Green Bay. With so much uncertainty as to what their offensive future looks like and whether Love will even be their QB, let alone how well he will perform, the odds are very long for the Packers to regroup in time for a 2024 title.