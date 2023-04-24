RB Bijan Robinson: NFL Draft scouting report

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is considered the top players at his position in this year’s NFL Draft class with a bright future ahead of him. He projects to be one of the top RBs selected as an immediate impact player in the pros.

Over three years with the Longhorns, Robinson rushed for 3,410 yards on 6.3 yards per carry with 33 touchdowns. He also caught 60 passes for 805 yards with eight TD receptions.

RB Bijan Robinson: Scouting Report

Robinson can do it all when it comes to the running back position as a strong threat as a rusher and pass catcher. He brings ideal size and body type to the position at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds. Robinson is a true three-down back and if he stays healthy, his NFL team has nothing to worry about at the position.

If there is anything that can be seen as a weakness for Robinson, it’s that he goes for the home run a little more often than he should. That may work more in college football, but he may need to take what’s there in the pros.

Mock Draft landing spots

PFF’s mock draft has Robinson going to the Los Angeles Chargers, CBS projects him to land with the Buffalo Bills, and The Athletic has him headed to the Washington Commanders in the first.

Fantasy football implications

Whoever drafts Robinson may limit his carries somewhat during the grind of his first NFL season, but he’s going to be a strong fantasy football performer from the get-go. Robinson has the ability to make a significant impact immediately no matter where he lands in the early rounds of the NFL Draft.

If he goes to the Chargers, Robinson will join Austin Ekeler in the backfield. Ekeler has been looking for a trade, and though it appears he may return for 2023, Robinson would be at the top of that depth chart in 2024. Though you might not see it in his rookie year if Ekeler stays healthy, Robinson will have a chance to shine the following year He would be a good option to draft at RB with the Chargers.

With the Bills, Robinson would join a solid RB group of Damien Harris, James Cook, and Nyheim Hines. Buffalo has been publicly vocal about wanting to lessen Josh Allen’s rushing load and looking for more tools around him to take on that load. Robinson would fit right into this rotation and could be the answer to Allen’s legs’ prayers.

The Commanders’ QB depth chart is looking sort of dismal these days, so the chance to add a rushing weapon like Robinson with an early pick could be the savior of their offense. He would be an excellent addition to any fantasy team if he does end up in Washington.