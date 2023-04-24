RB Sean Tucker: NFL Draft scouting report

Sean Tucker became a sensation during his first full season for the Syracuse Orange but saw a slight dip in production during his sophomore year in 2022.

Still, he’s making the leap to the NFL and should be selected at some point during the NFL Draft.

Tucker started his time with the Orange during 2020, the COVID year that gave every player an extra season of eligibility. He saw the field a bit that season, rushing for 626 yards and four scores, but his breakout season was on the horizon. In 2021, his second freshman season, so to speak, he popped off. He finished the year with 1496 yards and 12 scores, averaging over six yards per carry. He also added two touchdowns through the air and earned All-American honors. In his final season in college, he racked up just over 1,000 yards and had 11 rushing scores.

Sean Tucker: Scouting Report

Tucker has decent size, standing at 5-foot-9 and 207 pounds. He has great balance when running through holes. Though he’s patient, he sometimes waits too long to hit a hole in the line and doesn’t quite have the elite burst of speed to make up for that. His strong lower half helps him break through arm tackles and he has great instincts in order to extend plays and get extra yards.

His pass blocking could use some work and he shouldn’t be counted on to be a major threat in the passing game out of the backfield.

Mock Draft landing spots

Tucker went undrafted in NFL.com and CBS Sports’ seven-round mock. In ProFootballNetworks’ mock, Tucker was drafted 83rd overall by the Seattle Seahawks. In The Athletic’s mock, Tucker dropped to the Chiefs in the sixth round.

Fantasy football implications

Tucker isn’t going to be jumping off fantasy boards during his rookie campaign. He’ll likely be in an RB2 or RB3 role on whatever team he gets drafted by and will probably see his biggest role on special teams. Though he should still get some carries, it won’t be enough to warrant drafting him in your fantasy league this season.