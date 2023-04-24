RB Jahmyr Gibbs: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the strongest prospects at the position in this year’s NFL Draft class. He spent his first two seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring over to Alabama before declaring for the draft.

Over his three-year college football career, Gibbs rushed for 2,132 yards on 5.6 yards per rush with 15 rushing attempts. He also caught 103 balls for 1,212 yards with eight receiving TDs.

Jahmyr Gibbs: Scouting Report

Gibbs has plenty of strengths NFL franchises like, including fantastic acceleration that helps him beat defenses to the corner. He has the moves that make him elude defenders and has the ability to be a quality pass catcher out of the backfield. Gibbs can create plenty of mismatches in the passing game, which is a huge part of his intrigue.

As for weaknesses, Gibbs is a little small at 5-foot-9 and 199 pounds, and he can be contained when running in between the tackles. His pass-catching ability is great, but his skills as a blocker need work for him to become a more reliable back at the next level.

Mock Draft landing spots

CBS’ Ryan Palmer has Gibbs headed to the Saints in the second round, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler sees him with the Cardinals early in the second round.

Fantasy football implications

Gibbs could certainly become a fantasy football contributor immediately especially in a PPR league where he can do plenty of damage. If he proves to be a much better blocker, that’s great news for the number of snaps he could see as a rookie. He’s not going to be a workhorse running back but is worth a look depending on what situation he lands in.

With Alvin Kamara’s off-the-field issues raising questions about his future in the league, Jahmyr Gibbs could join Jamaal Williams in New Orleans to make a backfield packed with horsepower. Gibbs has excellent yardage stats after contact, and this could be a duo that racks up fantasy points. However, the Saints recently paid a lot of money for Derek Carr and may want to build up receivers and blockers around him first.

The Cardinals do not currently have a star running back and need one. If Gibbs lands in Arizona with their new head coach coming straight out of a run-heavy scheme in Philadelphia, he would be a quick fantasy pickup as an automatic starter there.