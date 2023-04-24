RB Devon Achane: NFL Draft scouting report

During his first year with Texas A&M, Devon Achane only saw action in eight games as a reserve, but he capped off the season with a 140-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Orange Bowl to be named the game’s Most Outstanding Player. Not a bad start. In 2021, he led FBS with 7 yards per carry, rolling up 910 rushing yards on 130 attempts and nine touchdowns along with 261 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Aggies.

Last season, Achane had 1,102 rushing yards and eight scores to go with 196 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air, earning him All-SEC honors at running back. Considered one of the fastest players in college football, Achane can be a highlight machine at the next level, but he’ll have to overcome some valid concerns about his size.

Devon Achane: Scouting Report

Achane ran a blazing 40 at the Combine, officially recorded at 4.32 seconds, which wasn’t really a surprise for a guy who was also an All-American track star as well as a pretty exciting football player in college. His playmaking ability is what’s by far the most exciting thing about Achane’s potential at the next level.

He’s shifty and explosive, able to make cuts that juke even the fastest linebackers out of the cleats. Along with good vision, he has a knack for finding open spots in the field where he can hit the afterburners for chuck plays. Achane is also a solid pass catcher, who can work out of the backfield or even in the slot, where he can show off impressive route running skills.

During his college playing days, Achane wasn’t afraid to work between the tackles. He drops his shoulder and powers through with his muscular frame. However, his size is going to give some teams pause, at 5’ 8”, 188 pounds. Along with durability questions, that could compromise his ability to push the ball forward in short-yardage and goal-line situations. It might limit him to a backfield committee assignment, which isn’t all that unusual in today’s NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

CBS’ Ryan Palmer has Achane going late in the second round to the Cowboys, and The Athletic sees him falling to the third round to the Broncos.

Fantasy football implications

Running backs don’t have to be the three-down types anymore to be an asset in fantasy lineups, and that’s certainly where you can see Achane making an impact as a rookie. Most teams usually find a way to get their most electrifying playmakers on the field. Given what Achane is capable of, he’s the type of player who can make your lineup’s week with one play. The hope is that he’ll be on the field with enough touches to put up points consistently, and avoid the boom or bust cycle.

The Cowboys will be looking for a longer-term contract with a running back, and with Tony Pollard returning from a major leg injury, Achane could work in well as the RB2 with plenty of reps. If he goes to Dallas, keep an eye on him as a potential pickup in the later season.

The Broncos now have Samaje Perine and Javonte Williams in their backfield, which means that Achane might not see a heavy workload right off the bat. With the state of the Broncos’ offense, too, hold off on drafting Achane to your fantasy team if he falls to Denver.