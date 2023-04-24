RB Kenny McIntosh: NFL Draft scouting report

Buried on a Bulldogs depth chart loaded with NFL talent, Kenny McIntosh still managed to make the most of the opportunities he got before having the spotlight to himself last season.

As a junior in 2021, he picked up 328 rushing yards and three scores on 58 attempts, adding another 242 yards on 22 receptions in 13 games. Last season, he had 138 carries for 704 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with 454 yards on 36 catches to help power Georgia to its second straight national title.

McIntosh can certainly make an impact in the NFL too, though it remains to be seen if he’ll get picked on day two or day three of the draft as someone who looks more like an auxiliary player at the next level.

Kenny McIntosh: Scouting Report

In a draft heavy on first- and second-down types, McIntosh is the opposite, a third-down guy who’ll give an offense some options as a runner or receiver. He’s got some speed to his game, and he can bounce over or outside of the tackles to big up yardage when he’s carrying the rock.

At 6’, 204 pounds, McIntosh isn’t exactly small for his position, but he lacks the kind of physicality to consistently make plays between the tackles where he’d have to grind it out. Some scouting reports also cite his struggles to identify plays developing in front of him as blockers work to open up lanes.

He is a natural pass catcher, with the kind of hands that could find him working in the slot from time to time or catching screen passes where he can do some damage in the open field. Don’t be surprised to see him on wheel routes regularly too.

Mock Draft landing spots

CBS has McIntosh headed to the Dolphins in the seventh round in Ryan Palmer’s mock draft, while The Athletic’s Dane Brugler sees him headed to the Patriots in the sixth.

Fantasy football implications

Depending on the situation, it could be tough for McIntosh to have enough of an impact to get onto fantasy football radars in his rookie season. In the best-case scenario, he’ll land with a team that makes him a regular part of their running back rotation, setting him up for a few runs and catching the ball on high-impact passing plays.

Late-round running backs rarely make much of an impact, particularly in their first season, but McIntosh’s versatility as a receiving option could get him more looks with either of these teams.