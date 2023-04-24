RB Kendre Miller: NFL Draft scouting report

TCU Horned Frogs running back Kendre Miller is coming off a breakout campaign for the national championship runners-up and opted to declare for the NFL Draft early. He will look to translate a productive college season into a strong career as a pro.

Miller was a huge part of the Horned Frogs' success this past fall, rushing for 1,399 yards on 224 carries for 6.2 yards per rush and scoring 17 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 16 balls for 116 yards.

Kendre Miller: Scouting Report

Miller will enter the NFL with ideal size for the position at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds and proved he can handle a significant workload during his final college football season. He showed decent vision in college and follows blocks well, getting the most out of what’s available.

On the cons side, Miller isn’t much of a home run threat as other running backs in this draft class possess greater explosiveness. He needs work in the passing game as a blocker, which would bring significant value to how often Miller sees the field at the next level.

Mock Draft landing spots

CBS has Miller landing with the Chiefs in the fourth round, The Athletic has him ending up with the Giants in the third round, and NFL.com has the Patriots taking him in the third round.

Fantasy football implications

We’ve seen plenty of running backs have fantasy value in Year 1 in the right situations regardless of what round they were drafted. Even if Miller finds himself in a position where he’s getting his share of carries, the limitations in upside will be there due to limited acceleration and third-down traits that need work.

However, if a starting running back on a team were to be injured — say, Rhamondre Stevenson or Isiah Pacheco — Miller could find himself getting plenty of looks in the run game. Though he doesn’t have top speed, he can barrel through linebackers in the open field and gets yards after contact. Keep an eye on the rest of the depth chart wherever Miller ends up to see if an opportunity opens up for him.