Best bets for team to draft Bijan Robinson in the 2023 NFL Draft

Bijan Robinson of the Texas Longhorns is expected to be the first running back selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. But which team will select him? DraftKings Sportsbook has full odds on this prop, and the Atlanta Falcons lead the way.

Below, we’ll run through those odds to break down our best bets for which team will draft Robinson.

Team odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed every team’s odds to draft Robinson. Here are the top five:

*Odds as of Friday, April 21

Best bets

It makes sense that the Falcons have the best odds to land Robinson. They could take him with the No. 8 pick, and Atlanta would be wise to prioritize a running back. However, it’s rare for a running back to get selected in the top ten, and the Falcons could take a wait-and-see strategy.

That opens the door for the Texans to take Robinson with pick No. 12. Houston will likely grab a franchise-defining quarterback with pick No. 2, so why not pair him with the most talented running back in the draft?

However, there’s an outside chance Robinson won’t be on the board for pick No. 8 and beyond. Another team could swoop in and select him. That team could be the Detroit Lions, who have +800 odds to make that happen. The Lions have pick No. 6, and they could use it to make a splash at running back.

David Montgomery was signed in the offseason, but it doesn’t feel like he’s the long-term solution. Jamaal Williams joined the New Orleans Saints. D’Andre Swift can’t stay healthy to be a true impact running back.

The first five picks of this draft seem defined, and the Lions will have a chance to take Robinson at No. 6. They could take that shot in order to grab the most talented running back in the draft.

Also, there’s a chance Robinson falls and the Lions snatch him with the No. 18 pick in the draft. So there are several scenarios where this bet cashes.

Best bet: Lions