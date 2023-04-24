Best bets for team to draft WR Quentin Johnston in the 2023 NFL Draft

Quentin Johnston of the TCU Horned Frogs enters the 2023 NFL Draft as one of the top wide receiver prospects on the board. He’s projected to be a first-round pick, but which team will land the star receiver?

Below, we’ll run through the odds while breaking down our best bets for which team will draft Johnston.

Team odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed every team’s odds to draft Johnston. Here are the top five:

*Odds as of Friday, April 21.

Best bets

All of the teams listed above need a wide receiver in some capacity. Johnston is a legitimate NFL prospect with an ideal size and speed combination that would fit into any receiving room.

Let’s break this down from a draft order perspective. Sure, trades can jumble the order, but this at least gives us a starting point. New England has pick No. 14, Baltimore has pick No. 22, Minnesota is No. 23, the Giants are No. 25, and Houston is No. 33. There’s a good chance Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jordan Addison are receivers selected ahead of Johnston.

It feels like at least two teams will select a receiver ahead of Baltimore at No. 22. That could leave the Ravens staring at Johnston as the best available receiver by the time their pick comes around. Then it comes down to whether or not Baltimore will lock in that selection or take a different position.

The Ravens signed WR Odell Beckham Jr, but that’s not exactly a move made with an eye to the future. Taking Johnston would help the depth at wide receiver and give Baltimore a high-upside option with all the tools to become a legitimate NFL pass-catcher.

Pick: Baltimore Ravens +700