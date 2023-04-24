Best bets for team to draft WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the 2023 NFL Draft

Jaxson Smith-Njigba of the Ohio State Buckeyes enters the 2023 NFL Draft as one of the top wide receiver prospects on the board. It’s safe to assume that he will be selected in the first round, but the Ohio State receiver could realistically go in the early, middle, or later part of the round.

Below, we’ll run through the odds while breaking down our best bets for which team will draft Smith-Njigba.

Team odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed every team’s odds to draft Smith-Njigba. Here are the top five:

*Odds as of Friday, April 21

Best bets

Let’s take a step back and recognize that DraftKings Sportsbook has Smith-Njigba favored (-350 odds) to be the first wide receiver selected.

It feels like the Titans will look towards a quarterback with the No. 11 pick (Anthony Richardson? Will Levis?). The Texans desperately need a receiver, but the same can be said for nearly every position. Houston could go defense and quarterback with its first two picks of the draft.

If those two scenarios play out, then the Patriots will have a chance to grab Smith-Njigba. However, CB Devon Witherspoon of the Illinois Fighting Illini is widely regarded as the best fit for New England. He could go sooner than No. 14, but New England will have options in this spot.

That leaves Green Bay as one of the best landing spots for Smith-Njigba. It would be ironic if the Packers drafted the first receiver off the board now that Aaron Rodgers is on his way out, but Green Bay needs to build its receiver room after ignoring it for several seasons.

Anything can happen, but I’ll take Green Bay here with a significantly healthier payout than the Texans and Patriots.

Pick: Green Bay Packers