RB Tank Bigsby: NFL Draft scouting report

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby had an extremely productive college football career without much to prove at that level as he heads to the pros. He played a big role in the offense in all three seasons, and there’s no question he can handle a decent workload.

Bigsby carried the ball 540 times over the last three seasons for 2,903 yards on 5.4 yards per carry with 25 touchdowns. He caught 62 passes for 448 yards over his career as well.

Tank Bigsby: Scouting Report

Bigsby has good size for an NFL running back at 6-foot, 210 pounds. He excels at eluding defenders with his cutting ability and can run people over for extra yardage when needed. Bigsby’s quickness is an area that separates him from plenty of backs in this class, and pro teams will love that ability.

Among the list of cons, Bigsby is a bit too upright in his running style and looks to do too much when he shouldn’t. He also needs to work on his third-down skills as a pass catcher and blocker.

Mock Draft landing spots

CBS’ Ryan Palmer has Bigsby landing with the Cardinals in the third round, Dane Brugler at The Athletic has the Rams taking him in the third while NFL.com has the Chargers waiting until the fifth round to take him.

Fantasy football implications

Bigsby could certainly have value as a fantasy football player right away depending on his situation. He has three years of evidence that shows he can handle a significant workload, but he probably won’t get that many touches right off the bat. Bigsby can get to the second level with his cutting ability, and that type of talent should get him some early down work.

If Cam Akers ends up leaving the Rams, Bigsby could start getting early looks in the backfield, depending on who else L.A. can pick up in the offseason. He would work behind James Conner with the Cardinals.