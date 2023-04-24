Best bet for third player selected in 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in a tough spot with a franchise quarterback locked down but with one of the least talented rosters in the NFL. Jonathan Gannon is in his first year as the Cardinals' head coach after they moved on from the Kliff Kingsbury era, and the franchise has work to do in order to get things back on track.

With Kyler Murray under contract for the next several years, Arizona will certainly stay away from the quarterback position on draft night with the third overall pick in Round 1 on Thursday, April 27. Instead, the Cardinals will look to fill some of the many holes across the roster. Don’t be surprised if they decide to trade out of this spot.

We have NFL Draft odds for who will be selected with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s look at who the oddsmakers have slotted near the top.

Odds

CJ Stroud +200

Will Anderson +300

Anthony Richardson +350

Tyree Wilson +400

Will Levis +700

Jalen Carter +1200

Best bet

It makes a ton of sense for the Cardinals to trade down and get as many draft picks as possible, and some team will trade up to land a quarterback for the future. It’s tough to know who would be selected without knowing which team will make the third pick, but let’s go with the betting favorite in former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud. He proved to be a star at a high level in college with a strong arm that can make all the throws needed in the pros.