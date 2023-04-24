Review of Matt Miller’s latest 2023 NFL mock draft

It is finally NFL Draft week. After months of speculation about where prospects will land, we will get our answers starting on Thursday, April 27. With only a few days left to go, ESPN analyst Matt Miller put together a seven-round mock draft. He didn’t perform any trades other than one in the second round to complete the anticipated Aaron Rodgers trade.

Quarterbacks

1. Bryce Young — Carolina Panthers

4. C.J. Stroud — Indianapolis Colts

7. Anthony Richardson — Las Vegas Raiders

11. Will Levis — Tennessee Titans

23. Hendon Hooker — Minnesota Vikings

65. Jaren Hall — Houston Texans

123. Dorian Thompson-Robinson — Seattle Seahawks

146. Aidan O’Connell — New Orleans Saints

152. Jake Haener — Detroit Lions

167. Tanner McKee — Los Angeles Rams

170. Stetson Bennett — Green Bay Packers

252. Clayton Tune — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Miller has five quarterbacks going in the first round. The consensus seems to be that we will see at least four go. Maybe it is PTSD from last year, but there were five quarterbacks mocked in the first round last year, and only one was selected in the first 64 draft picks. I think we are going to see Young, Stroud and Richardson in the first, but I am hesitant to agree that Levis and Hooker also land in the first.

The benefit of seeing a full mock draft is that we see predicted landing spots for the less high-profile quarterbacks. The Lions and Buccaneers have been commonly projected to draft a quarterback sooner. It is interesting that this mock essentially shows Tampa Bay having some faith in assumed starter Baker Mayfield.

The Texans were long said to be interested in Bryce Young, but the chatter around the league seems to be leaning toward the team taking a defender first if Carolina nabs Young first overall. Seeing them take Hall at No. 65 is an interesting direction for the draft to go. It could pay off, but Hall hasn’t been considered a pro-ready quarterback from day 1.

First defensive player taken

2. Will Anderson — Texans

No real surprise here with Anderson being the first defensive player drafted. He is pretty much solidified to go very early in the draft. If Young goes first to Carolina, Anderson or Tyree Wilson are expected to go with the next pick. In Miller’s draft, it was Anderson going No. 2 and Wilson right on his heels at No. 3. The first defensive tackle off the board is projected to be Jalen Carter to the Seahawks at No. 5. CB Devon Witherspoon follows him at No. 6 to the Detroit Lions. The top safety in the class, Brian Branch, lands with the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 30.

Best pick

49. C Joe Tippmann — Pittsburgh Steelers

In a full mock draft, there are 259 total picks included. There are a ton of picks to choose from, and it is hard to come up with an actual “best” pick. I don’t know that we see Tippmann fall to No. 49, but if he does, this is a great pick for Pittsburgh. At this point, Miller had the Steelers selecting an offensive tackle in the first, a corner with their first pick in the second round and now more offensive line help with a center.

Worst pick

65. Jaren Hall — Houston Texans

I talked about Hall earlier, and I’m double dipping. I don’t dislike the player, but I just don’t like the landing spot. The Texans have been brutally bad recently and need to make some kind of move to make a splash signing. Davis Mills, Case Keenum and EJ Perry are not long-term solutions, and Houston also picks at No. 12 and No. 33 meaning that one of these first three picks needs to be a quarterback.