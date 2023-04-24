 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for 2023 Mexico Open

The field is set for the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off on Thursday, April 27 from Vidanta Vallarta Golf Club in Vallarta, Mexico. Masters winner Jon Rahm is a heavy, heavy favorite, heading into the full-field tournament with +280 odds to win it all.

Rahm won last year with a final score of -17, beating three runners-up by one stroke. Tony Finau was one of those runners-up, and enters as the second-favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +750.

Wyndham Clark, the third and final Top 20 golfer in the field, has +1800 odds to win, followed by Gary Woodland at +2200. Rahm set the 72-hole record last year, and Finau set an 18-hole record in the final round of 2022’s Mexico Open with a 63.

Unlike the last few weeks, this will not be an elevated event, so the field is not quite as star-studded as we’ve seen elsewhere this April. But with four driveable Par 5’s, and a No. 7 that’s a gettable Par 4, the course seems to favor the bombers.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Mexico Open, which tees off Thursday, April 27:

2023 Mexico Open Opening Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Jon Rahm +280 −140 −275
Tony Finau +750 +180 −110
Wyndham Clark +1800 +400 +200
Gary Woodland +2200 +500 +250
Patrick Rodgers +2500 +550 +275
Nicolai Hojgaard +2500 +600 +280
Maverick McNealy +3500 +700 +330
Byeong Hun An +3500 +700 +330
Alex Noren +3500 +800 +360
Taylor Pendrith +4000 +850 +360
Stephan Jaeger +4500 +900 +400
Beau Hossler +4500 +900 +400
Andrew Putnam +4500 +900 +400
Emiliano Grillo +5000 +1000 +450
Ben Martin +5000 +1100 +450
Alex Smalley +5000 +1000 +450
Aaron Rai +5000 +1000 +450
Robby Shelton +5500 +1100 +500
Garrick Higgo +5500 +1100 +500
Brandon Wu +5500 +1100 +500
Will Gordon +6000 +1200 +550
S.H. Kim +6000 +1200 +550
Harry Hall +6500 +1200 +550
Matt Wallace +7000 +1400 +600
Mark Hubbard +7000 +1400 +600
Lee Hodges +7000 +1400 +600
Chez Reavie +7000 +1400 +600
Patton Kizzire +7500 +1400 +650
Luke List +7500 +1400 +650
David Lipsky +7500 +1400 +600
Nate Lashley +8000 +1600 +700
MJ Daffue +8000 +1600 +700
Joseph Bramlett +8000 +1600 +700
Lanto Griffin +9000 +1600 +750
Francesco Molinari +9000 +1800 +750
Eric Cole +9000 +1800 +750
Dylan Wu +9000 +1800 +750
Vincent Norrman +10000 +1800 +800
Kevin Streelman +10000 +1800 +800
Akshay Bhatia +10000 +1800 +800
Peter Malnati +11000 +2200 +900
Michael Kim +11000 +2000 +850
Jimmy Walker +11000 +2200 +900
Harry Higgs +11000 +2200 +900
Erik Van Rooyen +11000 +2000 +900
Doug Ghim +11000 +2000 +850
Charley Hoffman +11000 +2200 +900
Cameron Champ +11000 +2200 +900
Austin Eckroat +11000 +2200 +900
Andrew Novak +11000 +2200 +900
Scott Piercy +13000 +2200 +900
Ryan Gerard +13000 +2500 +1100
Matti Schmid +13000 +2500 +1100
Carl Yuan +13000 +2500 +1000
Austin Smotherman +13000 +2500 +1000
Augusto Nunez +13000 +2500 +1000
Adam Long +13000 +2500 +1000
Aaron Baddeley +13000 +2200 +900
Sean O'Hair +15000 +2800 +1100
Matthias Schwab +15000 +2800 +1100
Martin Trainer +15000 +2800 +1100
Lucas Glover +15000 +2500 +1100
Kevin Chappell +15000 +2800 +1100
Henrik Norlander +15000 +3000 +1200
Greyson Sigg +15000 +2500 +1100
Dylan Frittelli +15000 +2800 +1200
Cameron Percy +15000 +3000 +1100
Ben Taylor +15000 +3000 +1200
Tano Goya +18000 +3500 +1200
S.Y. Noh +18000 +3500 +1400
Kevin Tway +18000 +3500 +1400
Hank Lebioda +18000 +3500 +1200
Callum Tarren +18000 +3500 +1400
Brent Grant +18000 +3500 +1400
Brandon Matthews +18000 +3500 +1200
Zecheng Dou +20000 +3500 +1400
Satoshi Kodaira +20000 +3500 +1400
Nico Echavarria +20000 +3500 +1400
Tyson Alexander +25000 +4500 +1800
Ryan Armour +25000 +4000 +1600
Martin Laird +25000 +4000 +1400
Doc Redman +25000 +4000 +1400
Chris Stroud +25000 +4000 +1600
Carson Young +25000 +4000 +1600
Brice Garnett +25000 +4500 +1600
Austin Cook +25000 +4500 +1600
Ryan Moore +30000 +4500 +1800
Paul Haley II +30000 +5000 +1800
Kevin Roy +30000 +5000 +1800
Jonathan Byrd +30000 +4500 +1800
James Hahn +30000 +5500 +2000
Harrison Endycott +30000 +5500 +2000
Cody Gribble +30000 +5000 +1800
Alejandro Tosti +30000 +5500 +2200
Trevor Werbylo +35000 +6000 +2200
William McGirt +40000 +7500 +2500
Trevor Cone +40000 +7000 +2500
Sung Kang +40000 +7000 +2500
Scott Harrington +40000 +7000 +2500
Scott Brown +40000 +7000 +2500
Nick Watney +40000 +8000 +3000
Michael Gligic +40000 +8000 +2800
Kyle Westmoreland +40000 +8000 +2800
Grayson Murray +40000 +7500 +2800
Fabian Gomez +40000 +7000 +2500
Brian Stuard +40000 +7500 +2500
Bill Haas +40000 +7000 +2500
Alvaro Ortiz +40000 +8000 +3000
Cristobal Del Solar +40000 +8000 +3000
Wesley Bryan +50000 +9000 +3500
Richy Werenski +50000 +8000 +3000
Kelly Kraft +50000 +8000 +3000
Camilo Villegas +50000 +9000 +3500
Sebastian Vazquez +60000 +11000 +3500
Ricky Barnes +60000 +10000 +3500
Max McGreevy +60000 +11000 +3500
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez +60000 +10000 +3500
Jonas Blixt +60000 +10000 +3500
J.B. Holmes +60000 +11000 +4000
Greg Chalmers +60000 +11000 +3500
Jose Toledo +60000 +10000 +3500
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +80000 +13000 +4500
Kyle Stanley +80000 +13000 +4000
Kyle Reifers +80000 +13000 +4500
Geoff Ogilvy +80000 +13000 +4000
D.J. Trahan +80000 +15000 +4500
Arjun Atwal +80000 +15000 +5000
Zach Bauchou +100000 +25000 +7000
Derek Ernst +100000 +25000 +7000
D.A. Points +100000 +20000 +6500
Ben Crane +100000 +20000 +6500
Raul Pereda +100000 +20000 +6000
George McNeill +150000 +30000 +8000
Derek Lamely +150000 +30000 +8000
Omar Morales +150000 +25000 +7500
Ted Potter Jr. +150000 +30000 +8000
Roberto Lebrija +200000 +35000 +10000
Jose Cristobal Islas +250000 +40000 +13000
Brian Davis +250000 +40000 +20000
Boo Weekley 250000 +40000 +18000
Kevin Stadler 500000 +50000 +30000
Steve Jurgensen 500000 +50000 +35000
Richard Johnson 500000 +40000 +25000

More From DraftKings Nation