Opening odds for 2023 Mexico Open

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off on Thursday, April 27 from Vidanta Vallarta Golf Club in Vallarta, Mexico. Masters winner Jon Rahm is a heavy, heavy favorite, heading into the full-field tournament with +280 odds to win it all.

Rahm won last year with a final score of -17, beating three runners-up by one stroke. Tony Finau was one of those runners-up, and enters as the second-favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +750.

Wyndham Clark, the third and final Top 20 golfer in the field, has +1800 odds to win, followed by Gary Woodland at +2200. Rahm set the 72-hole record last year, and Finau set an 18-hole record in the final round of 2022’s Mexico Open with a 63.

Unlike the last few weeks, this will not be an elevated event, so the field is not quite as star-studded as we’ve seen elsewhere this April. But with four driveable Par 5’s, and a No. 7 that’s a gettable Par 4, the course seems to favor the bombers.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Mexico Open, which tees off Thursday, April 27: