Opening odds for 2023 Mexico Open

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off on Thursday, April 27 from Vidanta Vallarta Golf Club in Vallarta, Mexico. Masters winner Jon Rahm is a heavy, heavy favorite, heading into the full-field tournament with +280 odds to win it all.
Rahm won last year with a final score of -17, beating three runners-up by one stroke. Tony Finau was one of those runners-up, and enters as the second-favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +750.
Wyndham Clark, the third and final Top 20 golfer in the field, has +1800 odds to win, followed by Gary Woodland at +2200. Rahm set the 72-hole record last year, and Finau set an 18-hole record in the final round of 2022’s Mexico Open with a 63.
Unlike the last few weeks, this will not be an elevated event, so the field is not quite as star-studded as we’ve seen elsewhere this April. But with four driveable Par 5’s, and a No. 7 that’s a gettable Par 4, the course seems to favor the bombers.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Mexico Open, which tees off Thursday, April 27:
2023 Mexico Open Opening Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Jon Rahm
|+280
|−140
|−275
|Tony Finau
|+750
|+180
|−110
|Wyndham Clark
|+1800
|+400
|+200
|Gary Woodland
|+2200
|+500
|+250
|Patrick Rodgers
|+2500
|+550
|+275
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+2500
|+600
|+280
|Maverick McNealy
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Byeong Hun An
|+3500
|+700
|+330
|Alex Noren
|+3500
|+800
|+360
|Taylor Pendrith
|+4000
|+850
|+360
|Stephan Jaeger
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Beau Hossler
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Andrew Putnam
|+4500
|+900
|+400
|Emiliano Grillo
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Ben Martin
|+5000
|+1100
|+450
|Alex Smalley
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Aaron Rai
|+5000
|+1000
|+450
|Robby Shelton
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Garrick Higgo
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Brandon Wu
|+5500
|+1100
|+500
|Will Gordon
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|S.H. Kim
|+6000
|+1200
|+550
|Harry Hall
|+6500
|+1200
|+550
|Matt Wallace
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Mark Hubbard
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Lee Hodges
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Chez Reavie
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Patton Kizzire
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|Luke List
|+7500
|+1400
|+650
|David Lipsky
|+7500
|+1400
|+600
|Nate Lashley
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|MJ Daffue
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Joseph Bramlett
|+8000
|+1600
|+700
|Lanto Griffin
|+9000
|+1600
|+750
|Francesco Molinari
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Eric Cole
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Dylan Wu
|+9000
|+1800
|+750
|Vincent Norrman
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Kevin Streelman
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Akshay Bhatia
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Peter Malnati
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Michael Kim
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Jimmy Walker
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Harry Higgs
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+11000
|+2000
|+900
|Doug Ghim
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Charley Hoffman
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Cameron Champ
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Austin Eckroat
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Andrew Novak
|+11000
|+2200
|+900
|Scott Piercy
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Ryan Gerard
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Matti Schmid
|+13000
|+2500
|+1100
|Carl Yuan
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Austin Smotherman
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Augusto Nunez
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Adam Long
|+13000
|+2500
|+1000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Sean O'Hair
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Matthias Schwab
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Martin Trainer
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Lucas Glover
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Kevin Chappell
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Henrik Norlander
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Greyson Sigg
|+15000
|+2500
|+1100
|Dylan Frittelli
|+15000
|+2800
|+1200
|Cameron Percy
|+15000
|+3000
|+1100
|Ben Taylor
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Tano Goya
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|S.Y. Noh
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Kevin Tway
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Hank Lebioda
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Callum Tarren
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Brent Grant
|+18000
|+3500
|+1400
|Brandon Matthews
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Zecheng Dou
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Nico Echavarria
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Tyson Alexander
|+25000
|+4500
|+1800
|Ryan Armour
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Martin Laird
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Doc Redman
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Chris Stroud
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Carson Young
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Brice Garnett
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Austin Cook
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Ryan Moore
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|Paul Haley II
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Kevin Roy
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Jonathan Byrd
|+30000
|+4500
|+1800
|James Hahn
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Harrison Endycott
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Cody Gribble
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Alejandro Tosti
|+30000
|+5500
|+2200
|Trevor Werbylo
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|William McGirt
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Trevor Cone
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Sung Kang
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Scott Harrington
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Scott Brown
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Nick Watney
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Michael Gligic
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+40000
|+8000
|+2800
|Grayson Murray
|+40000
|+7500
|+2800
|Fabian Gomez
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Brian Stuard
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Bill Haas
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Alvaro Ortiz
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Cristobal Del Solar
|+40000
|+8000
|+3000
|Wesley Bryan
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Richy Werenski
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Kelly Kraft
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Camilo Villegas
|+50000
|+9000
|+3500
|Sebastian Vazquez
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Ricky Barnes
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Max McGreevy
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Jonas Blixt
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|J.B. Holmes
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Greg Chalmers
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Jose Toledo
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Kyle Stanley
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Kyle Reifers
|+80000
|+13000
|+4500
|Geoff Ogilvy
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|D.J. Trahan
|+80000
|+15000
|+4500
|Arjun Atwal
|+80000
|+15000
|+5000
|Zach Bauchou
|+100000
|+25000
|+7000
|Derek Ernst
|+100000
|+25000
|+7000
|D.A. Points
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Ben Crane
|+100000
|+20000
|+6500
|Raul Pereda
|+100000
|+20000
|+6000
|George McNeill
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Derek Lamely
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Omar Morales
|+150000
|+25000
|+7500
|Ted Potter Jr.
|+150000
|+30000
|+8000
|Roberto Lebrija
|+200000
|+35000
|+10000
|Jose Cristobal Islas
|+250000
|+40000
|+13000
|Brian Davis
|+250000
|+40000
|+20000
|Boo Weekley
|250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Kevin Stadler
|500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Steve Jurgensen
|500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Richard Johnson
|500000
|+40000
|+25000