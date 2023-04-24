Best bets for players selected Top-10 in 2023 NFL Draft

The top 10 NFL Draft picks should be fascinating to watch play out, especially with four to five quarterbacks expected to go in the first round. Plenty of teams are hoping to land their franchise QBs on Thursday night, and plenty of sports bettors are hoping to make some cash. One of the many money-making opportunities is betting on prospects to be selected inside the top 10.

Let’s take a peek at who’s most likely to be off the board within the first ten picks. NFL Draft odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Odds for Top-10 players selected Player Odds Player Odds Jalen Carter −5000 Tyree Wilson −1000 Anthony Richardson −800 Will Levis −650 Devon Witherspoon −425 Paris Johnson −300 Christian Gonzalez −200 Peter Skoronski −110 Bijan Robinson 120 Nolan Smith 150 Lukas Van Ness 250 Broderick Jones 400 Darnell Wright 450 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 650 Myles Murphy 650 Joey Porter Jr 1500 Hendon Hooker 2500 Zay Flowers 4000 Bryan Breese 4000 Will McDonald IV 4000 Anton Harrison 4000 Deonte Banks 4000 Jordan Addison 5000 Quentin Johnston 6000 Dalton Kincaid 6000 Michael Mayer 6500 Brian Branch 7500 Dawand Jones 8000 Jack Campbell 8000 Drew Sanders 8000 Mazi Smith 10000 O'Cyrus Torrence 15000 Darnell Washington 15000 Tanner McKee 30000

Lock

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter is a big story based on off-the-field issues, but we’ve seen plenty of teams overlook those types of problems if the talent is good enough. Well, Carter might be the most talented prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. Some franchises will go elsewhere with their first pick, but 10 teams? That seems highly unlikely.

Pick: Jalen Carter

Longshot

Sticking with the Bulldogs, former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones could make the case to land inside the top 10. The importance of keeping the quarterback upright has never been higher, and plenty of franchises are in need of offensive tackles. Jones’ athleticism makes him stand out over many of the other tackles in this class, and he could develop into a consistent player for years to come.

Pick: Broderick Jones