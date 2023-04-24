 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best bets for players selected Top-10 in 2023 NFL Draft

We break down who will be drafted in the Top 10 in the NFL Draft.

By Erik Buchinger
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 01 Georgia at Missouri

The top 10 NFL Draft picks should be fascinating to watch play out, especially with four to five quarterbacks expected to go in the first round. Plenty of teams are hoping to land their franchise QBs on Thursday night, and plenty of sports bettors are hoping to make some cash. One of the many money-making opportunities is betting on prospects to be selected inside the top 10.

Let’s take a peek at who’s most likely to be off the board within the first ten picks. NFL Draft odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Odds for Top-10 players selected

Player Odds
Jalen Carter −5000
Tyree Wilson −1000
Anthony Richardson −800
Will Levis −650
Devon Witherspoon −425
Paris Johnson −300
Christian Gonzalez −200
Peter Skoronski −110
Bijan Robinson 120
Nolan Smith 150
Lukas Van Ness 250
Broderick Jones 400
Darnell Wright 450
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 650
Myles Murphy 650
Joey Porter Jr 1500
Hendon Hooker 2500
Zay Flowers 4000
Bryan Breese 4000
Will McDonald IV 4000
Anton Harrison 4000
Deonte Banks 4000
Jordan Addison 5000
Quentin Johnston 6000
Dalton Kincaid 6000
Michael Mayer 6500
Brian Branch 7500
Dawand Jones 8000
Jack Campbell 8000
Drew Sanders 8000
Mazi Smith 10000
O'Cyrus Torrence 15000
Darnell Washington 15000
Tanner McKee 30000

Lock

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter is a big story based on off-the-field issues, but we’ve seen plenty of teams overlook those types of problems if the talent is good enough. Well, Carter might be the most talented prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. Some franchises will go elsewhere with their first pick, but 10 teams? That seems highly unlikely.

Pick: Jalen Carter

Longshot

Sticking with the Bulldogs, former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones could make the case to land inside the top 10. The importance of keeping the quarterback upright has never been higher, and plenty of franchises are in need of offensive tackles. Jones’ athleticism makes him stand out over many of the other tackles in this class, and he could develop into a consistent player for years to come.

Pick: Broderick Jones

