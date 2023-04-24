Best bets for players selected Top-10 in 2023 NFL Draft

The top 10 NFL Draft picks should be fascinating to watch play out, especially with four to five quarterbacks expected to go in the first round. Plenty of teams are hoping to land their franchise QBs on Thursday night, and plenty of sports bettors are hoping to make some cash. One of the many money-making opportunities is betting on prospects to be selected inside the top 10.
Let’s take a peek at who’s most likely to be off the board within the first ten picks. NFL Draft odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds
Odds for Top-10 players selected
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Jalen Carter
|−5000
|Tyree Wilson
|−1000
|Anthony Richardson
|−800
|Will Levis
|−650
|Devon Witherspoon
|−425
|Paris Johnson
|−300
|Christian Gonzalez
|−200
|Peter Skoronski
|−110
|Bijan Robinson
|120
|Nolan Smith
|150
|Lukas Van Ness
|250
|Broderick Jones
|400
|Darnell Wright
|450
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|650
|Myles Murphy
|650
|Joey Porter Jr
|1500
|Hendon Hooker
|2500
|Zay Flowers
|4000
|Bryan Breese
|4000
|Will McDonald IV
|4000
|Anton Harrison
|4000
|Deonte Banks
|4000
|Jordan Addison
|5000
|Quentin Johnston
|6000
|Dalton Kincaid
|6000
|Michael Mayer
|6500
|Brian Branch
|7500
|Dawand Jones
|8000
|Jack Campbell
|8000
|Drew Sanders
|8000
|Mazi Smith
|10000
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|15000
|Darnell Washington
|15000
|Tanner McKee
|30000
Lock
Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter is a big story based on off-the-field issues, but we’ve seen plenty of teams overlook those types of problems if the talent is good enough. Well, Carter might be the most talented prospects in this year’s NFL Draft. Some franchises will go elsewhere with their first pick, but 10 teams? That seems highly unlikely.
Pick: Jalen Carter
Longshot
Sticking with the Bulldogs, former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones could make the case to land inside the top 10. The importance of keeping the quarterback upright has never been higher, and plenty of franchises are in need of offensive tackles. Jones’ athleticism makes him stand out over many of the other tackles in this class, and he could develop into a consistent player for years to come.
Pick: Broderick Jones