Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 5 of 2023 MLB season

Pitching has been as hard to come by as ever so far in the 2023 MLB season, with injuries and just poor performance blowing up fantasy baseball owners’ best-laid plans. That means more and more of us are turning to the waiver wire for answers, and luckily, there’s some value to be found — here are three pitchers we recommend streaming for the week.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 5

Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays

One of Tampa’s top prospects, Bradley has excelled in his first two MLB starts, with a 2.61 ERA and a whopping 17 strikeouts in 10.1 innings. Tyler Glasnow’s impending return (and Zach Eflin back from a back injury) complicates his long-term status in the rotation, but for now he’s locked into innings — and is set to get two starts this week, home against the Houston Astros and then at the Chicago White Sox. The matchups aren’t the best, but Bradley is looking matchup-proof right now.

Martin Perez, Texas Rangers

The crafty lefty has had his high-wire act working again so far in 2023, with a 3.38 ERA over his first four starts. He’s lined up for two starts this week as well, and both should be profitable: at a Cincinnati Reds team that’s struggled against southpaws this season, and then at home against a New York Yankees lineup that’s been largely defanged due to injuries (to wit: they’re starting Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center field against lefties right now). If you’re looking for a quality start, Perez could be your man.

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles

Kremer looked better his last time out (albeit against a dreadful Washington Nationals lineup) and he seems to be set up for success with two starts this week. He’ll start tonight at home against the Boston Red Sox in a very pitcher-friendly Camden Yards before heading out onto the road this weekend for a dream matchup with the Detroit Tigers. Kremer pitched to a 3.23 ERA last year, so the potential is there, and this could be the week he starts pitching like it — when he keeps his four-seam fastball elevated he can have a lot of success.