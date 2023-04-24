Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 4 on Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their playoff series Monday night. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air on TNT. The Lakers currently lead the series 2-1.

There are no big injuries to watch for here. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed on the injury report, but are both probable and will not miss an important playoff game. Dennis Schroder is also listed as probable on the injury report.

The Lakers are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 220.5. On the moneyline, the Lakers are -190 while the Grizzlies are +160.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies +4.5

The Grizzlies have not played well this postseason and being without Ja Morant for a few games has not helped. But this is a must-win game for them and they know they can't afford to go down 3-1. I expect them to come out strong and maybe even pull off the upset. This is the most interesting series in the playoff with all the trash talk and I think we could see a 7-game series here.

The Grizzlies will need Morant to get going earlier in this one. He scored 45 points in Game 3, but 24 of those came in the 4th quarter with the result already settled. The Grizzlies also need to limit players aside from James. You already know James is going to have a strong game, but limiting Davis and the role players is crucial. Look for Memphis to cover in Game 4 and potentially even win outright.

Over/Under: Over 220.5

The past two games have gone under this total and I expect the offenses to be stronger in this matchup. It’s such an important game as 3-1 and 2-2 series scores are such big differences in the playoffs. Both offenses were much better in the regular season and now after playing a few playoff games, I expect them to come out on fire. Take the over tonight.