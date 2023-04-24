Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday’s NBA playoff games

As we continue to navigate the first round of the NBA postseason, the on-court action has been quite thrilling. With only one series already decided as of Monday, we will see only two contests tonight; a pair of Game 4s on TNT. First up is the Milwaukee Bucks at the Miami Heat, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET. For the nightcap, the Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET in L.A.

Looking at tonight’s doubleheader, let’s dive into the prop market and peruse some advantageous numbers with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 9.5 rebounds vs. Grizzlies (-105)

In my opinion, the King has made it his personal duty to exude physical dominance over the Grizzlies with Dillon Brooks’ jaw jacking as his current fuel. James may average only nine rebounds per game throughout his postseason career, but he has already hauled in 10 or more boards in two of the three games in this series with Memphis. James has been a masterful rebounder his entire career, and for near even money, I like him to go over 9.5 boards tonight.

Brook Lopez over 14.5 points vs. Heat (+100)

Through 15 seasons in the NBA, Lopez is a lifetime 16.4 ppg scorer—the big man from Stanford has a catalog of offensive moves to employ and has been able to hit from range for a while now. In this current series between the Bucks and Heat, Lopez’ point totals have varied widely, scoring as many as 25 points in Game 2 and as low as 6 points last time out. In Game 4 tonight, I believe he can easily surpass 14.5 points. At even money, Lopez is worth a play on Monday night.

Xavier Tillman first field goal vs. Lakers (+900)

Let’s round out with a long play. Naturally, first field goal scorers can be pesky, but I think the Grizzlies and Xavier Tillman are in great shape to cash this market. Memphis wins the tip a staggering 70% of the time, which already puts them on the more favorable side here. For Tillman personally, he has sunk the first basket in 38 percent of games he has started, which is just under Joel Embiid for the best rate in the entire NBA. In his past ten games, Tillman has converted the first field goal three times. At a payout of 9/1, that is all the convincing I need for a play here.