NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday’s playoff games

As we cruise through the NBA playoffs, the on-court play has been quite competitive. With one series already wrapped-up (Philadelphia 76ers sweeping the Brooklyn Nets), we will see only two contests on Monday night—a pair of Game 4s on TNT. Leading off is the Milwaukee Bucks at the Miami Heat, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET. For the second half of the doubleheader, the Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET in L.A.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, $4,700

Dillon Brooks has been in the headlines all season, but mostly for his mouth rather than his play. In a pivotal postseason series with the Lakers, Brooks has taken on the role of personal LeBron-agitator. Of course, Brooks will need to show he’s worthy of that sort of challenge. All eyes have been on him the past couple games, and I think he brings enough to the table from a scoring, rebounding and defensive perspective to justify a $4,700 selection—I’m sure no one needs to explain to Brooks what a major performance from himself in this moment would do for his career trajectory.

Kevin Love, Miami Heat, $4,400

Since resurging with the Heat, Kevin Love may no longer be the walking double-double (side note: a burger sounds really good today) that he once was, but the former UCLA Bruin is still churning out valuable minutes. On top of that, he is still a proficient outside shooter. In this current series against Milwaukee, we saw Love score as high as 18 points (Game 1 behind 4-of-7 shooting from three-point range). For only $4,400, Love brings value to any lineup, especially when you add in his rebounding skills.

Joe Ingles, Milwaukee Bucks, $3,800

Also leaning on an outside shooter here, Joe Ingles has been providing quality minutes off the bench for the Bucks. A lifetime 40-percent three-point performer, Ingles serves his role well. In this postseason, Ingles has increased his shot rate up to 6.5 three-pointer attempted each game. If Ingles — a lefty from Australia — gets hot from behind the arc, he can prove as an extremely efficient DFS selection for just $3,800.