How to watch Bucks vs. Heat Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The Milwaukee Bucks travel south to take on the Miami Heat for Game 4 in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Tipoff is set for 7:30 from Kaseya Arena in Miami and will air on TNT. The Heat currently lead the series 2-1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to play with the series at 2-1 in Miami’s favor. The Bucks have had major struggles defensively and not having Antetokounmpo is a big issue for that. Everybody’s job is easier with him on the court.

The Heat have been great offensively, which is a bit shocking given they lost Tyler Herro in Game 1 and during the regular season, they just couldn't score. Jimmy Butler has been on a mission this postseason and Bam Adebayo has made game-changing plays on both sides of the court. If they can keep this up, they will be a hard out for the Bucks even with Antetokounmpo back.

The Bucks are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 217.5. On the moneyline, the Bucks are -280 while the Heat are +235.

Bucks vs. Heat

Date: Monday, April 24

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.