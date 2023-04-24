 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Bucks vs. Heat Game 4 on TV and via live stream

We go over how you can watch Monday’s game between the Bucks and Heat on TNT.

By Ben Hall
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks travel south to take on the Miami Heat for Game 4 in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Tipoff is set for 7:30 from Kaseya Arena in Miami and will air on TNT. The Heat currently lead the series 2-1.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to play with the series at 2-1 in Miami’s favor. The Bucks have had major struggles defensively and not having Antetokounmpo is a big issue for that. Everybody’s job is easier with him on the court.

The Heat have been great offensively, which is a bit shocking given they lost Tyler Herro in Game 1 and during the regular season, they just couldn't score. Jimmy Butler has been on a mission this postseason and Bam Adebayo has made game-changing plays on both sides of the court. If they can keep this up, they will be a hard out for the Bucks even with Antetokounmpo back.

The Bucks are 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 217.5. On the moneyline, the Bucks are -280 while the Heat are +235.

Bucks vs. Heat

Date: Monday, April 24
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: TNT
Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

