Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Giants on Monday, April 24

The St. Louis Cardinals will begin the second leg of their 10-game West Coast road trip tonight when opening a four-game set at the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 9:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA. Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.84 ERA) will step on the hill for the Cards while Alex Cobb (0-1, 2.70 ERA) will start for San Fran.

St. Louis is a -125 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while San Francisco is a +105 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

Cardinals-Giants picks: Monday, April 24

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: RP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder), RP Packy Naughton (forearm)

Giants

Day-to-day: OF Austin Slater (hamstring), Mitch Haniger (oblique), OF Bryce Johnson (concussion)

Out: RP Luke Jackson (elbow), RP Thomas Szapucki (arm), RP Luis Gonzalez (back)

Starting pitchers

Jordan Montgomery vs. Alex Cobb

After three quality starts to open the year, Montgomery was roughed up for seven earned runs off 10 hits in an 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks last Tuesday. It was really a disastrous fourth inning that did him in as he was dinged for four singles, a pair of doubles, and a home run in the frame. He’s been especially vulnerable against the 3-4-5 hitters of the order so far this season, but has otherwise been a solid hand in the Cardinals’ rotation.

Cobb is still searching for his first win of the season, but has been consistent for the Giants so far. He has yielded just six earned runs through four starts and has racked up 22 Ks in the process. However, he has yielded 26 base hits and three walks in 19.1 innings of action. While he has been effective in tightroping out of situations where runners have been on base, those numbers suggest that he’s due to be dinged for a handful of runs.

Over/Under pick

Both offenses weren’t necessarily explosive in their respective series over the weekend, but did manage to consistently push across 3-4 runs. I think we get a run-of-the-mill Monday night ballgame between the two clubs that ends in the ballpark of 5-2. Take the under.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

As mentioned before, the number of hits that Cobb gives up will eventually catch up to him in the earned runs territory and I think the Cards can hit him up for a few early. On the flip side, Montgomery’s bad outing last week can be chalked up to an inning that got away from him and he should be able to bounce back and steer the ship for a good chunk of this game. Take St. Louis in this series opener.

Pick: Cardinals