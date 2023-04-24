Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Twins on Monday, April 24

After dropping two of three to the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays, the scuffling New York Yankees head to the Midwest to kick off a three-game series against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins. First pitch from Target Field is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. Rookie Jhony Brito (2-1, 5.40 ERA) will go for New York, while Sonny Gray (2-0, 0.82) looks to continue his strong start for the Twins.

The Twins are -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are +135 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Yankees-Twins picks: Monday, April 24.

Injury report

Yankees

Out: SP Carlos Rodon (back/elbow), SP Luis Severino (lat), OF Harrison Bader (oblique), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), RP Lou Trivino (elbow)

Twins

Day to day: SP Kenta Maeda (ankle)

Out: INF Kyle Farmer (facial laceration), 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (wrist), RP Josh Winder (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Jhony Brito vs. Sonny Gray

Brito’s first outing against the Twins was a disaster, as the righty didn’t even make it out of the first inning while allowing seven runs on six hits and a walk. Brito relies primarily on his four-seamer and sinker to get ahead in counts and set up his changeup, but both heaters have been catching way too much of the plate so far this season.

They’ve been hit hard because of it, with batters posting a .714 slugging percentage against the four-seamer and a .625 slugging percentage against the sinker.

Gray has experienced his typical command troubles at times this year, but other than that has been sensational with a 28.3% strikeout rate that ranks in the top quarter of the league. The righty can make the ball move in pretty much any direction he wants, with a four-seamer, sinker, cutter, slider and curve at his disposal, and it’s helped him limit contact and allow just two runs over his first 22 innings.

Over/Under pick

The Yankees have scored more than three runs exactly once over the last week, as injuries have taken their toll on an already-thin lineup. Unless Brito implodes again, the under seems like the play here

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

This Yankees lineup doesn’t inspire a ton of confidence right now, especially against righties that can better neutralize Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu and Gleyber Torres. Even if Brito keeps New York in the game, it’s unlikely they’ll score enough runs off Gray and a solid Twins bullpen.

Pick: Twins