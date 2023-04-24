How to watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game 4 on TV and via live stream

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to take on the Los Angeles Lakers for their second time in this series. Tip off is set for 10 p.m. ET and will air on TNT. The Lakers lead the series 2-1 and are now the favorites to win the series at -360.

Ja Morant’s injury hurt the Grizzlies, but he showed out in his first game back scoring 45 points. Aside from him, the Grizzlies didn't have anybody step up scoring. In Game 3, the Grizzlies bench was outscored 25-12 in a low-scoring game. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson combined for 31 points but the Grizzlies need much more if they want any chance at winning this series. This offense was fun to watch earlier in the year, but they’re struggling at the wrong time.

The Lakers look as good as we have seen them all year. Dillon Brooks’ trash talk woke up a beast in LeBron James that the Grizzlies didn't want to see. Anthony Davis is coming off his best game of the playoffs so far and the other guys are playing their roles. Although he scored 0 points, Jarred Vanderbilt’s impact on the defensive end is not being talked about enough. This Lakers team could be primed for a deep run if they are able to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The Lakers are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 221.5. On the moneyline, the Lakers are -190 while the Grizzlies are +160.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Date: Monday, April 24

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.