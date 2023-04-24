Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Blue Jays on Monday, April 24

The Chicago White Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, April 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre. Lance Lynn (0-2, 7.59 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox, and Chris Bassitt (2-2, 5.40 ERA) will pitch for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the White Sox’s odds set at +140. The total is set at 9.

White Sox-Blue Jays picks: Monday, April 24

Injury report

White Sox

Out: IF Hanser Alberto (quadriceps), RP Joe Kelly (groin), SS Tim Anderson (knee), 3B Yoan Moncada (back), RP Matt Foster (forearm), RP Liam Hendriks (cancer), RP Garrett Crochet (elbow)

Blue Jays

Questionable: IF Santiago Espinal (wrist)

Out: RHP Mitch White (elbow), LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (Tommy John), RHP Chad Green (Tommy John)

Starting pitchers

Lance Lynn vs. Chris Bassitt

Lynn allowed five runs over 5.1 innings in his latest visit to the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies, though it was his first game without giving up a home run. He struck out seven batters. Both of these numbers are right on par with how he has been performing in the opening months of this season, as his fastball has generated plenty of whiffs but the rest of arsenal has been hit hard.

In Bassitt’s latest outing against the Houston Astros, he allowed three hits and no runs while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings, his longest outing yet of the season. Bassitt’s ERA is skewed by his opening performance in which he allowed nine runs, including four home runs. In his three starts since then, he has not allowed more than two earned runs.

Over/Under pick

Lynn has struggled with control this season, and while Bassitt has calmed down since that first disastrous outing, we can still expect the White Sox to grab two or three runs from him. They’ve been batting well lately.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

Bassitt seems to have gotten over his early-season issues, while Lynn has not been able to limit opposing hits and has been inconsistent. The Blue Jays’ bullpen is healthy and deep right now, and the White Sox have struggled on the road, most recently winding up on the wrong end of a Rays sweep. Until they get home, this is going to be a rough stretch for the South Siders.

Pick: Blue Jays