Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Braves on Monday, April 24

The Miami Marlins take on the Atlanta Braves in the first game of a four-game series on Monday, April 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET at Truist Park. Edward Cabrera (1-1, 4.08 ERA) will take the mound for the Marlins, and Spencer Strider (2-0, 2.45 ERA) will pitch for the Braves.

The Braves are -260 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins’ odds set at +220. The total is set at 8.

Marlins-Braves picks: Monday, April 24

Injury report

Braves

Out: RP Lucas Luetge (biceps), SS Orlando Arcia (wrist), C Travis d’Arnaud (concussion), OF Michael Harris II (back), RP Collin McHugh (shoulder), RP Raisel Iglesias (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (oblique), RP Tyler Matzek (elbow), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow)

Marlins

Out: SS Joey Wendle (intercostal strain), RHP Johnny Cueto (bicep), RHP JT Chargois (oblique), LHP Trevor Rogers (bicep), RHP Tommy Nance (shoulder), RHP Nic Enright (cancer), RHP Max Meyer (Tommy John), RHP Anthony Bender (Tommy John)

Starting pitchers

Edward Cabrera vs. Spencer Strider

Cabrera enjoyed his longest outing yet in his latest appearance against the San Francisco Giants, going six innings and allowing two runs. He has allowed two earned runs per start, but has been pulled before the sixth every other time. He recorded his highest number of strikeouts all season in his last appearance on the mound with eight.

Strider recorded a win over the San Diego Padres in his latest start, allowing just one hit and no runs in six innings. He has allowed just six runs all season and has consistently struck out nine batters in each of his starts.

Over/Under pick

We’ve got some stingy pitchers going up against each other here on the mound who will be able to stay in for most of the game if they get going. With eight and nine strikeouts and two and zero runs, respectively, in their latest games — combined with the Braves’ recent struggles offensively — I think this one is going to stay low-scoring.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Cabrera has been less consistent this year than Strider has, and the Braves got swept by the Houston Astros in their latest series. With Strider on the mound, they will have all the tools in place and some extra motivation to get back on the right track and not fall into a skid.

Pick: Braves -260