Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, April 24

It’s a lighter slate of MLB action today, with only 11 games overall — and just seven games on the main slate at DraftKings DFS, beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. But despite the limited set of options for players to choose from, there are still some enticing opportunities to choose from, so let’s go over our favorite teams to stack for Monday, April 24.

Shohei Ohtani ($6,200)

Mike Trout ($5,900)

Hunter Renfroe ($5,100)

Taylor Ward ($4,900)

This one will cost a premium, but if you’re willing to cut back elsewhere it’s not hard to see why: An Angels offense that’s currently top-five in MLB in team OPS against left-handed pitching will face a southpaw in Ken Waldichuk who currently sports an ERA of 12.12. Trout and Renfroe have been crushing the ball all year, while Ohtani and Ward look to be coming out of recent cold spells after they both homered on Sunday. The Angels are tied for the highest team run total of the night at 5.5 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Byron Buxton ($4,800)

Carlos Correa ($4,500)

Joey Gallo ($4,300)

Jorge Polanco ($3,900)

The last time New York starter Jhony Brito faced this Twins lineup, he didn’t even make it out of the first inning, allowing seven runs on six hits and a walk while recording just two outs. Brito draws Minnesota again just 10 days later, this time on the road, and we’re expecting big things from the Twins bats again. Buxton has been swinging a hot bat of late, while Gallo has crushed the ball all year and Polanco immediately looked like his old self after returning from injury over the weekend.

Corbin Carroll ($4,400)

Ketel Marte ($4,100)

Pavin Smith ($3,100)

Jake McCarthy ($3,000)

Yes, those Diamondbacks. Arizona is a surprising 12th in baseball in team OPS against righties, while Brad Keller was roughed up in his last outing against the Texas Rangers — all of which helps explain why the D-backs’ team run total is set at 5.5, among the highest of the night. Marte and Carroll have been studs in the middle of Arizona’s lineup all year, while Smith has crushed righties so far (1.239 OPS in 30 at-bats) and McCarthy seems to be finally coming out of his season-long slump after a homer — against a lefty no less — on Sunday.