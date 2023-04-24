Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, April 24

Not only is it a slightly lighter MLB slate on Monday, April 24 — with just 11 games on the docket — but it’s also a day light on reliable starting pitchers after most aces started over the weekend. Luckily, we’re here to help, ranking all of Monday’s starters along with start/sit guidance and recommendations for who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, April 24

Pitchers to stream

Taj Bradley, Tampa Bay Rays — One of Tampa’s top prospects, Bradley has excelled in his first two MLB starts, with a 2.61 ERA and a whopping 17 strikeouts in 10.1 innings. The Houston Astros are a somewhat imposing matchup, but injuries have thinned their lineup considerably, and Bradley’s looked awfully matchup-proof so far in his short career. The Rays’ red-hot lineup behind him puts him in good position to earn a win.

Cal Quantrill, Cleveland Guardians — I’d stream just about anyone against the Colorado Rockies away from Coors Field, and Quantrill — who’s struggled a bit so far this season but has a career 115 ERA+ — should be more than good enough to take advantage. He looked in vintage form in six shutout innings against the Detroit Tigers last week, and while the strikeouts may not be plentiful, he’s as good a bet for a quality start as there is.

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles — Kremer looked better his last time out (albeit against a dreadful Washington Nationals lineup) and he could find success Monday night against the Boston Red Sox in a very pitcher-friendly Camden Yards. Kremer pitched to a 3.23 ERA last year, so the potential is there, and this could be the week he starts pitching like it — when he keeps his four-seam fastball elevated he can have a lot of success. (Plus, he’ll get a dream matchup with the Tigers this weekend if you can afford to hold on to him.)

