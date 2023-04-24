MLB lineups for Monday, April 24: Kris Bryant returns, Luis Arraez out again

It’s a slightly lighter slate than usual across MLB on Monday, April 24, but our daily lineup report never rests. Stay up to the minute on who’s starting, who’s sitting and who you should target for your DFS and/or streaming needs.
MLB starting lineups: Monday, April 24
Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET
The just-promoted Trenton Doyle will make his MLB debut tonight, batting eighth and starting in center for Colorado. Kris Bryant is back in the lineup in right field after a couple days off due to injury and Ezequiel Tovar will man shortstop.
1. Charlie Blackmon (L) DH
2. Jurickson Profar (S) LF
3. Kris Bryant (R) RF
4. C.J. Cron (R) 1B
5. Ryan McMahon (L) 3B
6. Elias Diaz (R) C
7. Alan Trejo (R) 2B
8. Brenton Doyle (R) CF
9. Ezequiel Tovar (R) SS
Andres Gimenez is back in the lineup after a day off on Sunday, while Josh Naylor continues to hit toward the bottom of the lineup. Myles Straw gets a start in center while Will Brennan sits.
1. Steven Kwan (L) LF
2. Amed Rosario (R) SS
3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B
4. Josh Bell (S) DH
5. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B
6. Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF
7. Josh Naylor (L) 1B
8. Mike Zunino (R) C
9. Myles Straw (R) CF
Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET
The Red Sox seem to have settled on something of a regular lineup now, with Enrique Hernandez at second, Triston Casas at first and Jarren Duran in center.
1. Verdugo RF
2. Devers 3B
3. Turner DH
4. Yoshida LF
5. K. Hernández 2B
6. Casas 1B
7. Duran CF
8. Wong C
9. Chang SS
James McCann will catch tonight against a lefty while Adley Rutschman serves as the DH. Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo are both back healthy for Baltimore, while Cedric Mullins and Adam Frazier slide down in the order.
Houston Astros vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 6:40 p.m. ET
Jeremy Pena is back up to the two-hole while Yainier Diaz gets a start at DH and Sunday hero Corey Julks starts in left. Jake Meyers continues to start in center while Chas McCormick is out.
Josh Lowe gets another start after a day off on Sunday, while Manuel Margot plays center, Harold Ramirez handles DH duties and Isaac Paredes starts at third.
Texas Rangers vs. Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET
The red-hot Jonah Heim gets an off day for Texas, as Sandy Leon will catch while Robbie Grossman-Leody Taveras-Bubba Thompson continues to be the preferred outfield trio.
1. Semien 2B
2. Grossman RF
3. Lowe 1B
4. Garcia DH
5. Jung 3B
6. Duran SS
7. Taveras CF
8. Leon C
9. Thompson LF
Henry Ramos has been called up from Triple-A and will start at DH for Cincinnati, as Spencer Steer starts at third and bats third while Nick Senzel gets the nod in center.
Chicago White Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET
Oscar Colas returns after a couple of days off for the White Sox, while Yasmani Grandal is back at catcher.
No George Springer for Toronto tonight, as Cavan Biggio will handle right field and Brandon Belt starts at first while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. serves as the DH.
Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET
Jazz Chisholm returns to the leadoff spot while Luis Arraez will once again sit for Miami against Spencer Strider.
- Jazz back in the lead off spot
- Arráez out of the lineup for the second straight day
- No Jesus Sánchez
Marcell Ozuna gets a rare start at DH, while Sean Murphy is back in the lineup after a rest day Sunday and Ehire Adrianza spells Vaughn Grissom at short.
New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET
Aaron Hicks gets a rare start in center as the Yankees look for any kind of offensive spark. Franchy Cordero will play right and Oswaldo Cabrera will play left while Aaron Judge serves as the DH and DJ LeMahieu plays third.
Max Kepler’s recent warm spell has him back in the leadoff spot, while Byron Buxton serves as the DH and Michael A. Taylor starts in center.
1. Max Kepler RF
2. Carlos Correa SS
3. Jorge Polanco 2B
4. Byron Buxton DH
5. Trevor Larnach LF
6. Jose Miranda 3B
7. Joey Gallo 1B
8. Christian Vásquez C
9. Michael A. Taylor CF
Sonny Gray P
Detroit Tigers vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m. ET
Akil Baddoo is back atop the lineup, followed by Riley Greene, as Nick Maton slides to the fourth spot. Zack McKinstry gets a start at second base while Eric Haase handles catching duties.
Akil Baddoo (LF)
Riley Greene (CF)
Javier Báez (SS)
Nick Maton (3B)
Kerry Carpenter (RF)
Spencer Torkelson (1B)
Miguel Cabrera (DH)
Zach McKinstry (2B)
Eric Haase (C)
Matthew Boyd (LHP)
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET
Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET
