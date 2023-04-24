MLB lineups for Monday, April 24: Kris Bryant returns, Luis Arraez out again

It’s a slightly lighter slate than usual across MLB on Monday, April 24, but our daily lineup report never rests. Stay up to the minute on who’s starting, who’s sitting and who you should target for your DFS and/or streaming needs.

MLB starting lineups: Monday, April 24

Colorado Rockies vs. Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m. ET

The just-promoted Trenton Doyle will make his MLB debut tonight, batting eighth and starting in center for Colorado. Kris Bryant is back in the lineup in right field after a couple days off due to injury and Ezequiel Tovar will man shortstop.

Colorado Rockies Lineup:

1. Charlie Blackmon (L) DH

2. Jurickson Profar (S) LF

3. Kris Bryant (R) RF

4. C.J. Cron (R) 1B

5. Ryan McMahon (L) 3B

6. Elias Diaz (R) C

7. Alan Trejo (R) 2B

8. Brenton Doyle (R) CF

9. Ezequiel Tovar (R) SS — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 24, 2023

Andres Gimenez is back in the lineup after a day off on Sunday, while Josh Naylor continues to hit toward the bottom of the lineup. Myles Straw gets a start in center while Will Brennan sits.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup:

1. Steven Kwan (L) LF

2. Amed Rosario (R) SS

3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

4. Josh Bell (S) DH

5. Andres Gimenez (L) 2B

6. Oscar Gonzalez (R) RF

7. Josh Naylor (L) 1B

8. Mike Zunino (R) C

9. Myles Straw (R) CF — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) April 24, 2023

The Red Sox seem to have settled on something of a regular lineup now, with Enrique Hernandez at second, Triston Casas at first and Jarren Duran in center.

Tonight’s lineup for Red Sox @ Orioles:



1. Verdugo RF

2. Devers 3B

3. Turner DH

4. Yoshida LF

5. K. Hernández 2B

6. Casas 1B

7. Duran CF

8. Wong C

9. Chang SS



Chris Sale gets the start. 6:35 first pitch. pic.twitter.com/o3P8p1ogzR — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 24, 2023

James McCann will catch tonight against a lefty while Adley Rutschman serves as the DH. Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo are both back healthy for Baltimore, while Cedric Mullins and Adam Frazier slide down in the order.

Jeremy Pena is back up to the two-hole while Yainier Diaz gets a start at DH and Sunday hero Corey Julks starts in left. Jake Meyers continues to start in center while Chas McCormick is out.

Josh Lowe gets another start after a day off on Sunday, while Manuel Margot plays center, Harold Ramirez handles DH duties and Isaac Paredes starts at third.

The red-hot Jonah Heim gets an off day for Texas, as Sandy Leon will catch while Robbie Grossman-Leody Taveras-Bubba Thompson continues to be the preferred outfield trio.

Starting lineup for game 1 in Cincy:



1. Semien 2B

2. Grossman RF

3. Lowe 1B

4. Garcia DH

5. Jung 3B

6. Duran SS

7. Taveras CF

8. Leon C

9. Thompson LF

RHP Eovaldi (2-2, 5.40 ERA)#StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/AozPbDV6G4 — Texas Rangers Coverage - Battery Mates (14-7) (@Battery_Mates_) April 24, 2023

Henry Ramos has been called up from Triple-A and will start at DH for Cincinnati, as Spencer Steer starts at third and bats third while Nick Senzel gets the nod in center.

Dolo Day to start the 3-game homestand.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/nDKu5tMSOa — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 24, 2023

Oscar Colas returns after a couple of days off for the White Sox, while Yasmani Grandal is back at catcher.

Today’s White Sox lineup! Luis still leading off. Eloy DH. Colas back in RF. Grandal has the plate. Lance Lynn on the mound. Blue Jays by 11. pic.twitter.com/DMdwbwwA5z — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) April 24, 2023

No George Springer for Toronto tonight, as Cavan Biggio will handle right field and Brandon Belt starts at first while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. serves as the DH.

The homestand begins with our Romano & Jansen Handshake Bobblehead Night!



Get your tickets: https://t.co/smSL2Ll0Tr pic.twitter.com/AICdJmocjz — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 24, 2023

Jazz Chisholm returns to the leadoff spot while Luis Arraez will once again sit for Miami against Spencer Strider.

#Marlins lineup:



- Jazz back in the lead off spot



- Arráez out of the lineup for the second straight day



- No Jesus Sánchez



- @IsaacAzout has your coverage pic.twitter.com/y0xU59Mqwb — Kevin Barral (@kevin_barral) April 24, 2023

Marcell Ozuna gets a rare start at DH, while Sean Murphy is back in the lineup after a rest day Sunday and Ehire Adrianza spells Vaughn Grissom at short.

Aaron Hicks gets a rare start in center as the Yankees look for any kind of offensive spark. Franchy Cordero will play right and Oswaldo Cabrera will play left while Aaron Judge serves as the DH and DJ LeMahieu plays third.

Max Kepler’s recent warm spell has him back in the leadoff spot, while Byron Buxton serves as the DH and Michael A. Taylor starts in center.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the first game of the series against the New York Yankees



1. Max Kepler RF

2. Carlos Correa SS

3. Jorge Polanco 2B

4. Byron Buxton DH

5. Trevor Larnach LF

6. Jose Miranda 3B

7. Joey Gallo 1B

8. Christian Vásquez C

9. Michael A. Taylor CF



Sonny Gray P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) April 24, 2023

Akil Baddoo is back atop the lineup, followed by Riley Greene, as Nick Maton slides to the fourth spot. Zack McKinstry gets a start at second base while Eric Haase handles catching duties.

#Tigers lineup today at Milwaukee Brewers:



Akil Baddoo (LF)

Riley Greene (CF)

Javier Báez (SS)

Nick Maton (3B)

Kerry Carpenter (RF)

Spencer Torkelson (1B)

Miguel Cabrera (DH)

Zach McKinstry (2B)

Eric Haase (C)



Matthew Boyd (LHP) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) April 24, 2023

Brewers TBA

TBA

TBA

TBA