How to watch Devils vs. Rangers in Game 4 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Devils finally have some momentum. After being outscored 10-2 in the first two losses of the series, New Jersey bounced back with a 2-1 overtime win in Game 3 on Saturday night to make the series 2-1. Jack Hughes scored a power-play goal in regulation to make it 1-1. Dougie Hamilton scored the game-winner from Jesper Bratt in overtime. Akira Schmid was installed in net in place of Vitek Vanecek, making 35 saves in the win.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Devils vs. Rangers live stream

Date: Monday, April 24

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.