How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Lightning in Game 4 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Monday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

This series has become mired with injuries. The Lightning were without Victor Hedman for a Game 2 loss. He returned in Game 3 when the Maple Leafs won 4-3 in overtime, playing over 30:00 minutes of ice time. Now, center Brayden Point is a game-time decision for Game 4 on Monday night. If Point were to miss this game, that would be another huge blow to Tampa Bay. Ryan O’Reilly helped the Leafs tie Game 3 with a goal with 1:00 left to make it 3-3. Morgan Rielly would go on to win it in overtime to give Toronto a 2-1 series lead.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Maple Leafs-Lightning live stream

Date: Monday, April 24

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.