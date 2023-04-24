 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Golden Knights vs. Jets in Game 4 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

We go over the streaming options for Golden Knights-Jets in Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman

Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates his goal during action against the Winnipeg Jets in the second period of Game Three of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 22, 2023 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Photo by Jason Halstead/Getty Images

ESPN will host Monday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

After winning Game 1 of this series, the Jets have faltered the past two. Vegas has scored 10 goals over that span. But Game 3 was an absolutely killer for Winnipeg, which came from behind down 4-1 to tie the game 4-4 and force overtime. Matt Amadio would go on to win it in double overtime for the Golden Knights, who lead the series 2-1. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck continues to weather the storm but hasn’t really stolen a game yet this season. Now would be the time.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Jets live stream

Date: Monday, April 24
Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

