How to watch Avalanche vs. Kraken in Game 4 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

We go over the streaming options for Avalanche-Kraken in Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his goal with Samuel Girard and J.T. Compher against the Seattle Kraken during the third period in Game Three of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena on April 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

TBS will host Monday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 10 p.m. ET at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

The defending champions looked a bit flat in a Game 1 loss to the Kraken in this series. After that, it’s been all Avalanche. Colorado has two straight wins, including a 6-4 victory in Game 3 over the weekend. After going scoreless in the first two games, Nathan MacKinnon came alive with two goals on five shots in the win in Game 3. Colorado’s top line dominated and the Avs even scored a shorthanded goal.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Avalanche vs. Kraken live stream

Date: Monday, April 24
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

