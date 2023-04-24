 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Jimmy Butler playing for the Heat on Monday vs. the Bucks?

The Heat SF has a back/glute injury. We break down and update you on his status for Monday’s game vs. Milwaukee.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Three
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 22, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
The Miami Heat are looking to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs when the two teams square off in Game 4 Monday. The Heat are dealing with a lot of injuries, with Jimmy Butler being the biggest name to hit the team injury report. Here’s the latest on Butler’s status, who suffered a back injury in Game 3 but did not have to return since the Heat cruised to an easy victory.

Jimmy Butler injury updates

The Heat have officially listed Butler as questionable with a glute injury, and there’s a slight reason for concern given the shift in designation. Butler landed on his lower back in Game 3 and could’ve returned per the team but ultimately did not come back. The shift in designation could signal some type of nerve issue, as pain from the lower back stemming from a nerve issue could easily flare up in the glutes. It seems like Butler could’ve played in Game 3, so this tag is likely closer to probable than questionable.

If Butler were to sit out, the Heat would lean on Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent as the primary offensive initiators in the backcourt.

