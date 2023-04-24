Is Jimmy Butler playing for the Heat on Monday vs. the Bucks?

The Miami Heat are looking to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs when the two teams square off in Game 4 Monday. The Heat are dealing with a lot of injuries, with Jimmy Butler being the biggest name to hit the team injury report. Here’s the latest on Butler’s status, who suffered a back injury in Game 3 but did not have to return since the Heat cruised to an easy victory.

Jimmy Butler injury updates

The Heat have officially listed Butler as questionable with a glute injury, and there’s a slight reason for concern given the shift in designation. Butler landed on his lower back in Game 3 and could’ve returned per the team but ultimately did not come back. The shift in designation could signal some type of nerve issue, as pain from the lower back stemming from a nerve issue could easily flare up in the glutes. It seems like Butler could’ve played in Game 3, so this tag is likely closer to probable than questionable.

If Butler were to sit out, the Heat would lean on Kyle Lowry, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent as the primary offensive initiators in the backcourt.