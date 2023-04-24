Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks on Monday vs. the Heat?

The Milwaukee Bucks, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA, are on the ropes heading into Game 4 against the Miami Heat Monday. The Bucks are down 2-1 and could go back to Milwaukee in a precarious position if they lose Game 4.

One player who could certainly make a difference for the Bucks is star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak suffered a back injury in Game 1 and tried to play through the pain before ultimately checking out. He has missed Games 2 and 3 with a lower back contusion. Here’s the latest on his status.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

The Bucks have officially listed Antetokounmpo as questionable for this game. I’m guessing Antetokounmpo could’ve played in Game 3 at less than 100% if the Bucks had lost Game 2 but Milwaukee winning that game gave him an extra day to rest. With Milwaukee now facing a 3-1 deficit, I’m willing to bet Antetokounmpo will suit up even if he’s not completely healthy.

If the Bucks continue holding Antetokounmpo out, Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis will have bigger roles in the offense. Portis in particular becomes a good value play in all fantasy formats.