Pick on the Total for Red Sox-Orioles on April 24

There’s been no shortage of wins by teams in the American League East this season with all five teams in the division entering Monday with a winning record and both the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles look to continue those winning ways when they meet in Baltimore on Monday.

Boston Red Sox (-115, 8) vs. Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles give Dean Kremer the start on Monday? Who has struggled out of the gates with at least four runs allowed in three of his first four starts of the season and a 6.16 ERA overall.

Though Kremer’s 3.23 ERA last season may lead some to think a bounce back is coming, he had relatively good fortune on ball in play, getting just 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings last season and has been getting just 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings this season.

Opposing Kremer is Chris Sale, who’s allowed at least three runs in three of his four starts this season, going five innings or fewer in three of them, and posting an 8.00 ERA.

Behind both starters are bullpens that have had their share of issues with the Red Sox 28th in the league in bullpen ERA since the 2022 All-Star Break at 5.13 while the Orioles are 14th in this category with a 3.80 ERA in the bullpen.

Both offenses also two of the best in the league with the Red Sox fourth in runs per game entering Sunday and the Orioles fifth with the Red Sox doing much of their damage on the road with an average of 5.7 runs per game.

Both starting pitchers have struggled this season and the way both lineups have hit this season, the trend of 16 of Boston’s first 23 games going over the total will continue on Monday.

The Play: Red Sox vs. Orioles Over 8